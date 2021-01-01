Gohmert continues court proceedings against VP

TYLER — In the latest federal court filings over Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, the East Texas congressman petitioned a federal judge to allow Pence to unilaterally decide disputes over state’s electors. According to our news partner KETK, Gohmert asked the court to allow that Pence have the authority to make those decisions during a joint session of Congress, January 6, to certify the presidential election. Gohmert said the court should find Pence to be able to:

Decide how to handle disputes when a member of the House objects to a state’s electors or between “two slates of competing electors presented for any single state.”

This would mean the Vice President could choose which electors count at his discretion or completely disregard electors from any state.

If enacted, it would essentially mean that the sitting Vice President could decide on his or her own how to award electors, regardless of how a state certified their results.