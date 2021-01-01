School delay announced for 2 local sister schools

TYLER — With the return to school approaching, two local sister schools announced a delay before coming back to class. Bishop Gorman and St. Gregory Cathedral circulated a decision, Friday, that will postpone the return to school until next Wednesday. According to the social media post, all extra curricular activities will remain as scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will remain as scheduled a White day and a Mass day for middle school students. Everyone will have the normal 2:30 p.m. dismissal.