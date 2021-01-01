Tyler & Longview accepting Firefighter applications

TYLER — Fire fighter recruits are being sought, in both, Tyler and Longview. According to our news partner KETK, both Fire departments are looking for candidates. This will mark the first time in 13 years, that the Tyler Department is offering its civil service exam to non-certified firefighters. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 15, with testing on Jan. 26. Longview Fire Department, is accepting applications as well, for firefighters and paramedics positions through Jan. 11. The written exam is set for Jan. 19 and 20.