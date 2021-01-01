Today is Friday January 01, 2021

Police: Beaumont officer shot suicidal man who opened fire

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2021 at 12:32 pm
BEAUMONT (AP/Staff) – Authorities say Southeast Texas police fatally shot a man after he began firing a gun while officers were responding to a call about him being suicidal. Beaumont police say officers received a call to a commercial part of the city around 5 a.m. Thursday about an armed man who was suicidal. Police say officers tried to negotiate, but when that failed a SWAT team was called in. Police say the man then began shooting a gun and an officer returned fire, killing him. Police did not immediately release the man’s name, his age, or the identity of the officer who shot him.

