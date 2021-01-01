Community of Henderson comes together for family that loses 4 in wreck

HENDERSON — An East Texas restaurant brought the community together Thursday in an attempt to help a local family. According to our news partner KETK, one family had four people killed in an accident at the corner of FM 757 and FM 2767, 8 miles east of Tyler. Sara Vasquez, 53, Overton, died at the scene. Her daughter, Bianca Villanueva, 13, of Carlisle, and two boys, 15 and 17, were also killed. A fundraiser was held at 4 Kids restaurant, which donated 100% of the profits to the family that is now preparing for four funerals. On Thursday, many members of the community showed up to show their support.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to off-set funeral costs,set for Jan. 5 at Saint Jude Catholic Church in Henderson. To donate, click the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/kx7f5m-funeral-cost?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.