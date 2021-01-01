Temporary warrant amnesty program enacted in Longview

LONGVIEW — The Longview Municipal Court initiated a warrant amnesty program Friday, that continues through April 30, of this year. According to the city, anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court will be given a fresh start, and anyone that goes to the clerk’s office to take care of their warrant will be given safe harbor. All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed. Read more by clicking the link. https://longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2962.