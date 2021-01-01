Regional Advisory Council updates hospitalization numbers

TYLER — Hopsitalization numbers for the COVID-19 virus remain above 15% for the Trauma Service Area G, which includes Smith and Gregg County, as well as 17 other counties in East Texas. On Thursday, NET Health reported the previous days numbers as 18.99%. Of the 3,060 beds available throughout the region, 581 patients were there for the coronavirus. Currently businesses with-in the impacted area must operate at 50% capacity, and will continue to do so, until the numbers decrease to below 15% and maintain that number for 7 consecutive days. In comparison, Trauma Service Area-H has been above 20% for three days straight, reaching a high of 24.71% earlier this week. That number is the highest it has been in the last 7 days.