Coronavirus live updates: More people without underlying conditions dying from COVID-19 in LA

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2021 at 10:07 am

(NEW YORK) -- A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 83.3 million people worldwide and killed over 1.8 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



Here's how the news is developing Friday. All times Eastern:



Jan 01, 8:59 am

More people without underlying conditions dying from COVID-19 in LA



Early in the pandemic, 10% of patients who died from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County did not have underlying conditions, according to health officials. Today, that number has risen to 14% of patient deaths.



"This indicates, that in fact, that more people than ever are not only passing away, but passing away without any underlying health conditions," Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County department of public health, said during a New Year's Eve news conference.

Hospitals in Los Angeles are currently overwhelmed to the point that ambulances are waiting hours in emergency bays with patients inside, which prevents medics from responding to additional emergency calls. The death toll in Los Angeles County stands at 10,345.



