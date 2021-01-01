Snow blankets parts of Texas, emergency declared in Oklahoma

MIDLAND (AP) – Snow is blanketing parts of West and Central Texas, with more than a foot expected in higher elevations. And Oklahoma’s governor issued an emergency declaration for much of the state as a winter storm moved through. A winter storm warning was in effect into Friday. The National Weather Service warned that travel could become difficult to impossible. No damage was immediately reported. In Odessa, Texas, a winter weather shelter was opened that would be available through Friday. The city said federal guidelines for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be enforced at the shelter.