Today is Friday January 01, 2021

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Texas hits new virus hospitalization record, passing 12,000

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2021 at 10:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has hit another grim milestone as it surpassed 12,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That set a new record high hospitalizations Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. The patient count has climbed 1,400 in one week. The state also counted 349 newly-reported deaths Thursday. Meanwhile, a Travis County district judge sided with Austin officials after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tried to overturn a ban on dine-in eating and drinking between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the New Year’s holiday. Local officials say it’s needed to tamp down on the virus’ surge. Paxton’s office appealed the decision Thursday night.

Advertisement

Texas hits new virus hospitalization record, passing 12,000

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2021 at 10:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has hit another grim milestone as it surpassed 12,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That set a new record high hospitalizations Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. The patient count has climbed 1,400 in one week. The state also counted 349 newly-reported deaths Thursday. Meanwhile, a Travis County district judge sided with Austin officials after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tried to overturn a ban on dine-in eating and drinking between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the New Year’s holiday. Local officials say it’s needed to tamp down on the virus’ surge. Paxton’s office appealed the decision Thursday night.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement