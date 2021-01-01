Hershey’s unveils new 2021 seasonal sweets, including marshmallow Reese’s

(NEW YORK) -- New year, new candy. Hershey announced its 2021 lineup of nine new seasonal sweets for Valentine's Day and Easter, and it is safe to say Kisses and Peeps may have some stiff competition. Cupid-approved treats For Valentine's Day, the chocolate company will release Hershey’s Kisses milk chocolate Meltaway Roses, a milk chocolate Bear, Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Rose and Reese’s Big Box O’ Love. The charming shapes and flavor innovations are hitting shelves just in time for the day of love alongside past Valentine’s Day products like Lava Cake Kisses, Raspberry Creme Kit Kat and Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts. Treats to get hoppy about this Easter These four new treats will put a spring in your step: Reese’s Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, a milk chocolate Pip Bunny, a milk chocolate Build-A-Bunny and Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling. "This Easter, our star is the Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup" Michael Reese, Hershey's senior brand manager for holiday products, said in a press release. "We've reimagined the classic Reese's Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese's peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it's as good as it sounds." All Valentine's Day and Easter Hershey products will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time only. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

