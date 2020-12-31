Advertisement

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ staying on hiatus next week due to LA’s COVID-19 surge

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2020 at 4:13 pm

Doug Inglish/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) -- The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be staying on hiatus for at least another week.



Variety reports the daytime talk show was supposed to resume production on new episodes next week, but will instead remain dark due to rising COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.



“Due to the current surge, we have decided that we will not do any shows next week and instead work from home,” producers wrote in a memo to staff Thursday, adding that all staff and crew will be paid for the week and that a COVID-19 testing schedule would be worked out.



The show has been on break since December 10, when DeGeneres announced that she had contracted the coronavirus.



Last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a memo asking TV and film producers to "strongly consider pausing work" amid the county's "catastrophic surge in coronavirus cases."

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back