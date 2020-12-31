Tornado confirmed in Corsicana

CORSICANA — The National Weather Service has certified an EF0 tornado, with winds reaching as high as 85 mph Wednesday in Corsicana. The storm blew through at around 11 a.m. causing damage in Circle Trailer Park. According to our news partner KETK, 13 homes sustained damage to roofs, siding and skirting. Several large tree branches were also snapped off. The storm dissipated shortly after exiting the trailer park. The track was one mile in length and 75 yards wide. The enhances fujita scale was 0. The storm dissipated shortly after exiting the trailer park.