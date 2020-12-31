Judge initiates deadline for VP in response to Gohmerts case

TYLER — A federal judge in Tyler has given Vice President Mike Pence until the close of business on Thursday to respond to a lawsuit filed by East Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert in a long-shot bid to overturn the presidential election. According to our news partner KETK, Judge Kernodle has given Gohmert until Friday morning to respond with any additional filings.The lawsuit contests how votes in the electoral college will be counted by Pence. The Vice President will oversee a joint session of Congress on January 6. Gohmert has said that he will object to the vote counting during that session.