‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness secretly tied the knot this year

In an Instagram post reflecting on the year, JVN wrote, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

While he didn’t tag his husband in the post, he did share a photo seemingly from their wedding day.

In the comments section, his Queer Eye co-stars celebrated that the news was finally public.

“Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!” wrote Bobby Berk.

Karamo Brown added, “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn.”

“Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you,” Tan France wrote. “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Antoni Porowski was more focused on another accomplishment, though, writing, “wait you got a dog?!?!?!”

