‘The Brady Bunch’ star Maureen McCormick hosting new home makeover show, ‘Frozen in Time’

Rachel Luna/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After participating in HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation last year, Maureen McCormick — aka Marcia Brady — is keeping the home improvements coming with her new show, Frozen in Time.

The Brady Bunch actress, along with designer Dan Vickery, will be giving home makeovers to properties that are stuck in the past, style-wise. The two will update and modernize the spaces, while still maintaining elements of the house’s history.

Frozen in Time debuts on January 4 on the Discovery+ streaming service.

In A Very Brady Renovation, McCormick and her five Brady Bunch siblings reunited for the first time in 15 years to renovate the iconic home that appeared in the show’s opening credits.

By Andrea Tuccillo

