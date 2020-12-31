TPD accelerates enforcement through holiday weekend

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is stepping up traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday throughout the weekend. TPD said Thursday, they will focus on specific high traffic crash areas. The initiative will come about as result of a Step Grant that provides funding to Tyler PD to enforce traffic laws and reduce the number of crashes in the City. The department says,the program has been an effective tool in reducing traffic crashes, historically. This targeted enforcement is intended to deter people from speeding, running red lights, texting and driving while intoxicated.