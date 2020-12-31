Friends of the Neches River set to honor Henley and other conservationists

JACKSONVILLE — Don Henley and other conservationists will be esteemed by Friends of the Neches River, Saturday at 10 a.m. According to the group, nesting boxes will be placed in the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge in the names of recent Caddo Lake Institute honorees Jim Neal, retired US Fish and Wildlife biologist; Richard LeTourneau, water and river conservationist; Janice Bezanson, past executive director of Texas Conservation Alliance. Henley, a native of Cass County, founded the Eagles, as well as a successful solo artist career. He was a founder of Caddo Lake Institute, a non-profit scientific and educational organization, working to preserve Caddo Lake. More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Neches-River-111473105531196.