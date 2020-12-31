Van Zandt County accident kills 1, sends 4 to hospital

TYLER — DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash Wednesday night. The wreck killed Anthony Scott Lester, 21, of Canton. Officials say Lester’s vehicle crossed over the center strip and struck a vehicle driven by Alberto Cruz, 37, of Ben Wheeler. Cruz was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, where he was treated and released. Cruz also had 3 of his passengers that were transported to Christus hospital. Emerlin Morales, 31, of Ben Wheeler, a 7 year-old male and a 3 year-old female, that are all listed in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.