Former manager of Rusk Chamber of Commerce arrested for theft

RUSK — A former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager is accused of stealing money from a non-profit. According to our news partner KETK, Tara Tatarski is facing a felony theft charge. She is accused of stealing anywhere from $2,500 up to $30,000. The investigation began, when the Chamber President discovered discrepancy’s in this year’s annual audit. Tara Hood, also known as Tara Tartarski, was arrested at her residence in Rusk earlier this week, without incident. Tatarski has been released on bond.