LPD discover dead body of shot victim

LONGVIEW — One person is dead, after a Wednesday night shooting in Longview. According to Longview Police, the shooting took place on Bertha Street. Authorities discovered the body of TruShawn Burns, Longview, inside a vehicle at 11:13p.m. Police continue investigating and urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Contact LPD at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), and online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.