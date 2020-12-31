Alison Brie recalls “peeing incident” while filming ‘Mad Men’

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — They say “one day you’ll look back at this and laugh” and that’s exactly what Alison Brie is doing.

While chatting with Justin Long on the Life Is Short podcast, the 38-year-old actress recalled a slight incident that occurred with her wardrobe while filming the first season of the highly acclaimed drama Mad Men.

Brie, who played Trudy Vogel on the series, began, “On Mad Men once there was a peeing incident … because we wore girdles… it’s basically like biker shorts that go all the way up to our ribs, and it’s like time-period appropriate.”

She then elaborated that the girdles have a “small hole” to make it easier for people to urinate since the costume would be difficult to pull down, however, it wasn’t easier for her to use the restroom because of one simple mistake.

“I didn’t know, for the first season of Mad Men, that you weren’t really supposed to wear underwear under them, because they are underwear,” the actress explained.

“So I was rushing to set … Mad Men was my first real job so I didn’t ever want to be the problem person…” she said. “So I rushed to the bathroom … [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth.”

In an attempt to remedy the situation she “just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper” and returned to set “because they’re waiting on me … I don’t want to lose my job.”

Fortunately, Brie did not lose her job and the costume designer was able to get her a new, dry girdle.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.