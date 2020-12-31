Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, eight sickened: FDA

(NEW YORK) -- Several pet food products have been recalled after 28 dogs died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. Three brands of Sportmix products for dogs and cats made by Midwestern Pet Foods may contain potentially fatal levels of the toxin aflatoxin, according to the FDA. The FDA said it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled pet food. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of the food and found "very high levels" of aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn and other grains used in pet food, the FDA said. Midwestern Pet Foods has committed to recalling nine lots of Sportmix products, the FDA said. The FDA and Missouri Department of Agriculture are working to determine if any others need to be recalled. The lot code, which begins with the letters "Exp," is located on the back of the bag. As of Dec. 30, the recalled products are: Sportmix Energy Plus 50 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 44 lb. bag: Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy 50 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 44 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat 31 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 15 lb. bag: Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 The products were distributed to online retailers and stores nationwide, the FDA said. Pet owners who have the recalled products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. There is no evidence that pet owners who handle the products are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning, the FDA said. If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

