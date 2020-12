iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Boston 126, Memphis 107 Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141 Miami 119, Milwaukee 108 LA Lakers 121, San Antonio 107 Charlotte 118, Dallas 99 LA Clippers 128, Portland 105 TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL Oklahoma 55, Florida 20 Iowa at Missouri (Canceled) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76 Tennessee 73, Missouri 53 Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57 Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54 St. John's at Villanova (Postponed) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 12/30/20

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2020 at 5:26 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston 126, Memphis 107

Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141

Miami 119, Milwaukee 108

LA Lakers 121, San Antonio 107

Charlotte 118, Dallas 99

LA Clippers 128, Portland 105



TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Iowa at Missouri (Canceled)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 105, Alcorn St. 76

Tennessee 73, Missouri 53

Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57

Ohio St. 90, Nebraska 54

St. John's at Villanova (Postponed)



