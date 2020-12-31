Chris Rock increases therapy sessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amy Sussman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has been a stressful time for all of us, including Chris Rock, and he’s turned to counseling for help.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, obtained by People magazine, Rock says he’s upped his therapy visits to about seven hours after the pandemic hit the U.S. in March.

“You have to tell the truth,” the 55-year-old actor/comedian says of his therapy sessions. “You have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

Rock says his therapy eventually taught him that he “could be very hard” on himself. “I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances,” he added.

In September, Rock told The Hollywood Reporter that he was in therapy as a way of coming to terms with his childhood traumas;

“I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it,” said the comedian. “The reality was the pain and the fear that that brought me, I was experiencing it every day.”

Rock’s CBS Sunday Morning segment airs on Sunday.