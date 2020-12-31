Texas sees delays amid push for faster vaccine rollout

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health officials are acknowledging some vaccine shipments have been delayed or have had to be replaced. And some Texas hospitals are reporting they don’t yet have enough to start giving shots to the next round of eligible patients. Some shipments expected last week didn’t arrive until Monday or Tuesday. The Texas Hospital Association said Wednesday that several shipments of the Moderna version of the vaccine had to be set aside and replaced because of concerns that cold storage requirements had been compromised. A spokesperson for the Secretary of Defense, which is overseeing seeing the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, confirmed the temperature storage problems.