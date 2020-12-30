Man indicted for incident involving deputy

TYLER — A Smith County grand jury has indicted 40-year-old Danny Tate on charges related to escaping from custody and injuring an arresting deputy. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The sheriff’s department’s Larry Christian said deputies unsuccessfully tried to arrest Tate Oct. 6 on a parole violation charge. A week later, Tate was spotted in a vehicle by a deputy. Officials say Tate then drove to his home and ran but was chased down. Christian said during the ensuing scuffle, Tate bit the deputy, drawing blood. Records show Tate is being held on bonds of more $500,000. Records also show he has numerous arrests dating to 2007.