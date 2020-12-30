Austin restricts food and drink service for New Year’s

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin officials have moved to tamp down on public gatherings and parties for New Year’s with new limits on dine-in and drink service at restaurants and bars. Venues serving food and drinks will be limited to drive-thru, curbside, delivery or take-out service after 10:30 p.m. each night from Thursday until Sunday morning. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the restriction violates his previous statewide order. Austin officials say they’re worried about a critical situation of rising coronavirus hospitalizations and new cases. They say the local order was drawn as narrowly as possible and that it doesn’t force businesses to close.