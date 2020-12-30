Marshall Police join “Secure Your Meds” campaign

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department is joining the Drug Enforcement Administration in launching a “Secure Your Meds” winter campaign. Police say with Americans spending more time at home due to COVID-19, this is an excellent opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets and dispose of unused medications. Studies show that most abused and misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets. Medications that are no longer used or past their expiration date may be disposed of in the 24-hour collection box in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department.