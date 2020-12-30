All Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff must get vaccinated

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is requiring that all of their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano sent a letter to all staff on Dec. 22 to notify them. According to the notice, employees are able to be exempt due to the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as their religious practice or belief or because they are pregnant. Staff will have to meet with Sheriff Cerliano to discuss their reasoning for being exempt. Cerliano was also the first person in the office to get the vaccine.