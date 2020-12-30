More details released on multiple fatal

TYLER — The DPS has released additional information on Monday’s multiple fatal in Smith County. Officials had earlier confirmed three deaths; they now say four people died in the crash. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a GMC Sierra was traveling south on FM 757, failed to yield the right of way at the FM 2767 intersection, and pulled into the path of a Peterbilt truck that was eastbound on FM 2767. The deceased are 53-year-old Sara Vasquez of Overton, along with a 15-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 13-year-old female. All were passengers in the GMC. The drivers were listed in serious condition at a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.