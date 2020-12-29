Partial skeletal remains found near Fort Sam in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Air Force officials said partial human skeletal remains have been found near Salado Creek at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. According to the San Antonio Express-News, the remains were first seen Sunday evening in the northeast part of the post. Air Force Office of Special Investigations did not disclose details on the body, including gender, personal effects or if the person had died recently. It’s unclear how a body would show up on Fort Sam’s grounds given it is gated and closed to the public. Air Force officials said they are working with San Antonio-area police agencies.