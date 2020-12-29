Today is Tuesday December 29, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Texas’ top health official urges quick vaccinations

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2020 at 5:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received doses must give them out as quickly as possible and not hold any in reserve. Texas is dealing with record-breaking numbers of virus patients in hospitals. State Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said providers need to move quickly to vaccinate healthcare workers, people over 65 and others with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of death. He said no vaccine doses should be kept in reserve. Agency officials say doses remain limited but that more are coming.

Advertisement

Texas’ top health official urges quick vaccinations

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2020 at 5:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received doses must give them out as quickly as possible and not hold any in reserve. Texas is dealing with record-breaking numbers of virus patients in hospitals. State Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said providers need to move quickly to vaccinate healthcare workers, people over 65 and others with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of death. He said no vaccine doses should be kept in reserve. Agency officials say doses remain limited but that more are coming.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement