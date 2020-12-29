Martin named chairman of board for Mercy Ships

GARDEN VALLEY — An international charity, based Northwest of Tyler, in Garden Valley, has announced a new chairman of the board. According to our news partner KETK, Ruben S. Martin III will fill the seat for Mercy Ship’s board of directors, starting in January. In 2021, Mercy Ships will launch their newest ship, the Global Mercy. Martin was a key player in the launch of the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, the Africa Mercy. Mercy Ships aims to bring health care to those in need offering surgical procedures, medical training, and infrastructure development.