Cherokee County man arrested after stand-off with police

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A man faces multiple charges following a standoff with deputies when he barricaded himself inside a camper with his gun. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, Jason Morris was arrested and placed in the county jail on charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat on public servant and resisting arrest. The altercation took place at the camper on Highway 175, following a report that a woman was being beaten in the face with an arrow by the man. Authorities arrived and the suspect presented a weapon. After a two-hour standoff and the large use of pepper spray, Morris left the trailer and was taken into custody.