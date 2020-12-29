4 jailed on multiple charges, including kidnapping

Today is Tuesday December 29, 2020

December 29, 2020
LINDALE — Four individuals have been arrested in connection to a report filed by a Lindale man, who said he was kidnapped and beaten by the group. According to our news partner KETK, the suspects- McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris, Anthony Waymire and Zoey Stevens — have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. On Dec. 7, a man says he was taken against his will to a different city, after at least one of them had a weapon. Upon arrival at the new location, with the weapon again displayed, all four individuals proceeded to assault him. During questioning, one of the suspects confirmed the allegations.

