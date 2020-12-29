Gohmert highlights action steps of case filed this week

TYLER — Congressman Louie Gohmert filed action earlier this week, that could lead to overturning President-Elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The East Texas Congressman told KTBB Tuesday, his reasoning for filing the lawsuit in Tyler, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. “If you don’t have a hearing where evidence is brought in, people testify, and experts come in and explain what has happened, then you haven’t had a hearing on fraud.” Gohmert went on to say, “There is not a single court in America, that has so-called ‘debunked’ the fraud in the election. Nobody has allowed an evidentiary hearing and taken witnesses and evidence, and that needs to be done!”

When asked about a timeline for the legal proceedings Gohmert said, “We are hoping there will be a hearing this week. However the court decides, either side can appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. And regardless of how that court decides, either side could appeal and seek a writ before the U.S.Supreme Court. So, it actually may not be completely concluded by January 6, when the Vice-President will be in that role, but if we could get a favorable ruling it would be a great help to him in making that call January 6.”