Surprise! ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actress Constance Wu is a mom

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Constance Wu surprised fans with the news that she welcomed her first child with boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, over the summer.

The news came as a shock, since the Fresh Off the Boat and Crazy Rich Asians star never publicly revealed her pregnancy and has kept a low profile since the spring.

“They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy,” a source told E! News.

Wu, 38, was last photographed walking the red carpet at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception, according to the entertainment website. She labeled her Twitter account “defunct” back December of 2019, and did the same with her Instagram page this past May.

Wu’s will next be seen in the upcoming big screen drama I Was a Simple Man, premiering at Sundance in January.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.