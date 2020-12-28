‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ star D’Andra Simmons hospitalized for COVID-19

Tommy Garcia/Bravo(DALLAS) — D’Andra Simmons, who stars on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Dallas, has been hospitalized after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

A rep for the star tells People that Simmons “has tested positive for COVID,” and “has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas.”

The rep adds that Simmons’ “oxygen levels were borderline and she will start [the treatment] remdesivir.”

“At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery,” the statement concludes.

Production of Bravo’s various Real Housewives shows have been touched by the pandemic; last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Orange County saw star Shannon Beador breaking down when she discovered she tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Simmons had posted an upbeat Christmas family picture to her Instagram, likely before she learned of her diagnosis. In it, she’s wearing a cast over her ankle, which she mentioned was from “ankle replacement and foot surgery.”

By Stephen Iervolino

