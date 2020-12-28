Gohmert: Suing VP Pence

TYLER — An East Texas Congressman is suing Vice President Pence in an attempt to keep President Trump in office. According to our news partner KETK, Congressman Louie Gohmert filed the suit Monday, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler. The lawsuit appears to be aimed at overturning President-ELect Joe Biden’s election victory. It focuses on Pence’s role in next months Congressional hearing where they focus on each states electoral votes. His role in presiding over the meeting is largely a ceremonial one. According to the 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act. Gohmert and others are asking the Judge to strike down the law, as unconstitutional; granting the Vice-Presidents authority to overturn Trump’s results in key battle-ground states. The lawsuit would be withdrawn if Pence (and Congress) appoints Trump as president for a second term. There are 12 plaintiffs joining Gohmert in the action.