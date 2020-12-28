County Judge in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur says he will be working from home for the next ten days after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. LeFleur said his wife, Brooke, is doing well with minimal symptoms. Marion County has the fewest confirmed cases of COVID-19, in Northeast Texas, 199 as of Sunday. The County has also reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus. LaFleur went on to say that he is not aware of anyone else that is quarantining in local or county government, as a result of potential exposure. Marion was one of nearly 80 Texas counties, that opted out of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring face masks.