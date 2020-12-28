3 killed in 2 car fatal accident in Smith County

3 killed in 2 car fatal accident in Smith CountyPosted/updated on: December 28, 2020 at 4:02 pm
TYLER — D.P.S worked the scene of a two vehicle fatal crash on Monday. Troopers described the scene as a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County. DPS. Sgt. Jean Dark has confirmed that three people are dead at the site of the accident. The investigation into what caused the wreck, remains open at this time. More information will be released once it becomes available.