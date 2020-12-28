Advertisement

Following on-set broadside over COVID-19 rule breaking, Tom Cruise back at work on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2020 at 2:39 pm

2018 - Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) -- After a tumultuous last couple of weeks of shooting -- during which he was recorded verbally taking several crew members to task for violating COVID-19 rules -- Tom Cruise is back at work on Mission: Impossible 7.

The actor and producer took an early break from the U.K. shoot to travel to Miami for Christmas, but Variety reports he's back at work, now at Longcross Film Studios.

The location is a former U.K. Ministry of Defense site that's been turned into a studio space that was home to films like Skyfall, Guardians of the Galaxy and the COVID-delayed Kingsman prequel The King's Man, among others.

Variety reports the studio is locked down tight, allowing filming to continue under very strict coronavirus safety protocols. The latest Mission: Impossible movie, co-written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is expected to wrap production at that location.

M:I 7, which also stars Cruise's rumored new girlfriend Hayley Atwell, as well as returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames, among others, is scheduled for a November 17, 2021 debut.

By Stephen Iervolino

