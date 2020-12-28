Investigation into presumed illegal deer hunting in Smith County

TYLER — Multiple criminal charges have been filed by Texas game wardens into possible illegal hunting in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, authorities seized, 16 sets of antlers, among other things. The investigation was put into motion in November, after Smith County game wardens received a tip. Some of the charges filed include, hunting without landowner consent, harvesting illegal white-tailed bucks, tagging violations, and hunting at night with aid of an artificial lights. Authorities have also seized two crossbows and a one compound bow with flashlights, several rifles, a night vision scope, and about 80 lbs. of deer meat.