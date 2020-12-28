Tyler Library extends hours in plan to return to normal hours

TYLER — Tyler Public Library has taken a step forward offering extended hours. On Monday, the organization began offering extended hours through 7 p.m. for Monday through Thursday nights. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In December the Library extended their hours to include Saturdays, the hours of operation include 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the next step in the Library’s progressive plan to return to regular operating hours. The Library will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 and be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 for New Years. Normal hours will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2.