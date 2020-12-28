Road closures from Marshall Downtown Redevelopment Project

MARSHALL — The City of Marshall notified residents and local businesses of road closures, as a result of the Downtown Redevelopment Project. The work started Monday, on the southern end at the intersection of Austin and N. Washington. It then plans to move to to N. Washington and Rusk’s northern end. Citizens are asked to use Austin Street, Rusk Street, and the parking lot alley behind Joe Pine Coffee Company to access the businesses in the 200 block of North Washington. The city is asking for patience from the public during the job that is expected to last 8 to 10 business days project.