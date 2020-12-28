Advertisement

Alec Baldwin defends wife after Twitter user claims “decade long grift” of Spanish heritage

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2020 at 10:17 am

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(NEW YORK) -- After a Twitter user questioned Hilaria Baldwin's claims that she's from Spain -- including tweets showing a seemingly disappearing accent -- her husband Alec Baldwin is firing back.

On his Instagram, Baldwin didn't mention the now viral tweets directly, but said he felt he needed to respond because, "There are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous."

He added, "We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything. They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate."

Twitter user LeniBriscoe started it all last Monday by mentioning, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." The claim was accompanied by a clip of her in a Today show cooking segment "pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English," and another of Baldwin on her Instagram apparently speaking without a Spanish accent.

The Twitter user provided other links, including one captioned, "She claims to have a Spanish mother....This is her mother talking about growing up in Longmeadow MA.."

According to the bio on her acting agency page, the bilingual fitness model and yoga instructor was "born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston, Massachusetts."

For her part, Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram Sunday to post -- without an accent -- "I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture....I was born in Boston and grew up...between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live...in the USA..."

She added, "If I get nervous, I tend to mix the two [languages]," adding, "It's not something I'm playing at."

By Stephen Iervolino

