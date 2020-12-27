SPCA New Year’s Eve No-Show Gala

TYLER — The SPCA of East Texas is working hard to keep raising money in spite of COVID-19. According to the organization’s website, “2020 may have slowed life down for some, but we have been busier than ever helping more animals than ever!” It’s all in preparation for the SPCA’s New Year’s Eve 9th annual No-Show Gala. The website continues, “100% of your donation will go toward helping homeless pets in our community! So put on your jammies, get comfy on the couch, and be a (socially distanced) rescue hero from home!” You can go to https://spcaeasttx.com/no-show-gala-2020/ to donate and get additional information.