Scout trailer dedicated to deceased dad stolen from Whitehouse troop

WHITEHOUSE — A trailer full of camping gear — and with a special meaning for the Scoutmaster — has been stolen from Whitehouse United Methodist Church, the normal meeting place for Boy Scout Troop 359. In a Christmas Eve posting on the troop’s Facebook page, Scoutmaster Jason Beaton says the trailer “was dedicated to the Troop back in 2000 in memory of a Dad who had passed away the year before and was a cornerstone of our Troop. The night before he suffered a brain aneurysm, we had Troop Meeting. He worked with me the entire night on the plans and designs of my Eagle Project. I will never forget his dedication to Scouting. His son (also an Eagle) and wife dedicated this trailer to our Troop in his memory.” Beaton says Whitehouse police have been notified and should be contacted at 903-510-7550 with any leads.