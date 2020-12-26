Lakers beat Mavs by 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers compiled a 52-27 rebounding advantage in a 138-115 thumping of the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron James provided 22 points while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history. Montrezl Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half for Los Angeles. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game.